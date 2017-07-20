Setting a new example: Leading figures that broke the mold in their industry

Benazir Bhutto's political career marked a huge milestone for women in leadership, as becoming the prime minister of Pakistan in 1988 made Bhutto the first female to govern a Muslim country.
Bhutto's leadership – which spanned some five years over the course of an eight-year period – created a legacy for Muslim women aspiring to lead, along with fighting the threat of extremism.
And Bhutto isn't the only female having taken Asia by storm.
Indira Gandhi was the first female to take on the position of India's prime minister, a role which she first held in 1966 until 1977, and then went onto hold her final term from 1980 to 1984. During her time, she was praised for her work in many fields, including her work towards the country's Green Revolution, which helped make India become self-sufficient in food.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina is currently the prime minister of Bangladesh, a position she held from 1996 to 2001, and now holds again since 2009.