Leading indicators increased in June, beating expectations and pointing to an improving economic outlook.

Leading indicators increased 0.6 percent in June, beating estimates for a 0.4 percent rise according to economists polled by Reuters. This is up from a gain of 0.3 percent in the prior month, according to the Conference Board.

The index is a closely followed indicator for how healthy the U.S. economy is. The Conference Board tracks 10 components, including manufacturers' new orders, stock prices and average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance.