    ×

    Economy

    Leading indicators up 0.6% in June, vs. expectations for 0.4% gain

    • Leading Indicators increased 0.6 percent in June, beating economists' estimates.
    • This is up from a 0.3 percent increase in May.
    Shoppers carry bags while crossing the street near an Apple store in San Francisco.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Shoppers carry bags while crossing the street near an Apple store in San Francisco.

    Leading indicators increased in June, beating expectations and pointing to an improving economic outlook.

    Leading indicators increased 0.6 percent in June, beating estimates for a 0.4 percent rise according to economists polled by Reuters. This is up from a gain of 0.3 percent in the prior month, according to the Conference Board.

    The index is a closely followed indicator for how healthy the U.S. economy is. The Conference Board tracks 10 components, including manufacturers' new orders, stock prices and average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance.