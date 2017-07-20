Pfizer shares downgraded because Viagra patent is expiring later this year

It has been a rough year for Pfizer shareholders. And now a big Wall Street firm is giving up on the company's stock due to the overhang of major patent expirations for its key drugs.



Credit Suisse lowered its rating for Pfizer to neutral from outperform Thursday.



Pfizer "is facing two meaningful patent expirations over the next 18 months (Viagra, Lyrica) that will pose a further headwind to both top and bottom-line growth," analyst Vamil Divan wrote in a note to clients. "We have been long-time supporters of the PFE story and see opportunities for upside over the long-term, but see more limited drivers of upside over the next 6-12 months."



The drug maker underperformed the market in the previous 12 months with its shares down 8 percent through Wednesday compared to the S&P 500's 14 percent return.



Divan decreased his price target for Pfizer to $36 from $38, representing just 7 percent upside from Wednesday's close.



The analyst cited how the company will lose its US patent exclusivity for Viagra in December and for Lyrica in 2018. He noted how both drugs combined represented over $4.2 billion in domestic sales last year.



As a result, he reduced his 2018 Pfizer earnings per share forecast to $2.71 from $2.78.



"Further M&A/business development will likely be pursued, but small to midsized deals may not be significant enough to move the needle, while it appears other factors may need to be sorted out before PFE will be ready to pursue a larger deal," he wrote.



Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.