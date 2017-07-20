'Sabotaged the order of capital markets': Beijing dismisses former regulator from party

Beijing has officially expelled one of the country's top markets regulators during the 2015 stock crash.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website Thursday that Yao Gang, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has been "dismissed from the party and public office."

In addition to "serious violations of political discipline," Yao "sabotaged the order of capital markets and the political environment of the securities regulator," according to a translation of the Mandarin Chinese statement.

Yao, 55, reportedly became vice chairman in 2008. In Nov. 2015, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said that Yao was being investigated for suspected "serious breaches of discipline," which typically implies a corruption probe, Reuters said.

"Yao was removed almost two years ago on these charges, so this is really just formal acknowledgement of an action that was long anticipated," Michael Hirson, director for Asia at consultancy Eurasia Group, said in an email to CNBC.