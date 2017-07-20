Sen. McCain's brain tumor diagnosis highlights push for a cure

Sen. John McCain's diagnosis of glioblastoma Wednesday night once again sheds light on this devastating illness and the need to find a cure. It is the same brain cancer that took the life of Joe Biden's 46-year-old son, Beau, back in 2015, and former Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2009.
In a tweet by the former vice president, Biden showed his support, saying "… He is strong — and he will beat this."
Biden is currently spearheading the National Cancer Moonshot initiative, a new nationwide effort to end cancer. Its mission: to achieve a decades' worth of progress in five years in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The initiative is in response to a call to action from President Barack Obama in his final State of the Union Address.