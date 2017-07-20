Sen. McCain's brain tumor diagnosis highlights push for a cure

Jill and Mazen Kamen, founders of the Kamen Brain Tumor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding cutting-edge research to find better and safer treatment options for pediatric brain tumors, are committed to the promise of precision medicine. They understand firsthand the challenge Sen. McCain is facing: In 2016 their 19-year-old son lost his own battle with glioblastoma.

Their foundation recently provided funding to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to continue its research on immunotherapy — testing chemotherapy agents in the lab beforehand to see if they can cross the blood-brain barrier.

"In the past, there was no way of knowing for sure which agents could cross the blood-brain barrier and which ones could not. Now they can see which ones will infiltrate the tumor in the hope of killing it," said Mazen.

The Kamen Brain Tumor Foundation also recently funded Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center's research on intrathecal radioimmunotherapy, in which immune drugs are tagged with radiation and are inserted directly into the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord to kill the tumors.

"We were very saddened to hear that Sen. McCain, who has done so much for his country and devoted his life to public service, is fighting this disease," said Mazen. "Coming public about his illness is a great thing, because it sheds light on how devastating this disease is. And hopefully it will invigorate more federal and private funding to this cause."