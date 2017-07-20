Tax reform battle could be worse than health-care brawl

With the GOP health reform effort on life support, many Republicans are eager to move on to another major campaign pledge to cut taxes on corporations and individuals to help spur profit growth and raise wages. But the wide support for those goals has done little to close the political fault lines opened up by the fractious health-care debate.

Even without a heightened partisan backdrop, there's a long list of critical, often conflicting issues confronting proponents of tax reform. The ultimate goal, most agree, is to provide balanced tax relief across upper-, middle- and lower-income households and lower the tax rates on corporations to spur hiring and investment, all while making changes that are "revenue neutral" and don't add to the government's budget deficit.

But any change will produce winners and losers, most of whom will apply political pressure to any line in the law that hurts.

That pressure was brought to bear, for example, on the so-called border adjustment tax, designed to tax some imports and promote use of American-made goods and materials. Retailers, which would bear much of the added cost, were quick to point out that the tax could raise the prices of consumer goods.

"I think most people that have looked at this have concluded that it's not the right way to go," said Matthew Shay, CEO of the National Retail Federation, which has lobbied against the measure. "It's very clear there's no appetite for this at all in the Senate. There's no champion for this anywhere."

But the money raised from that tax, as much as $1 trillion, was supposed to help offset tax cuts for individuals and companies. So was the anticipated savings of another trillion dollars or so from the GOP health-care reform plan, which proposed deep cuts in Medicaid and subsidies to help lower-income households buy insurance.

"We're $2 trillion short," said Rep. David Brat, R-Va. "So we've got to get those big trillion pieces in order and then move. If we get tax relief through, that's the prize. Everyone is happy with that one."