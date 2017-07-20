There are more renters than any time since 1965

However, cautious renters may not be making the best decision for their long-term happiness. Renters' top regret was wishing they had bought instead of renting (41 percent), according to a recent Trulia survey.

"One thing our research has found is that people can sometimes be a little too cautious," said Trulia's managing editor, David Weidner. "In every U.S. major market, it's cheaper to buy a home than it is to rent over seven years. And it's really not even close."

Housing prices have been rising, with the median value of all homes in the U.S. in June surpassing $200,000, up 7 percent from a year ago. In the long run though, buying is still a better deal than renting, said Weidner.

People must realize that although a mortgage seems like a huge investment, your incomes are likely to rise, especially if you're a millennial, Weidner said, and over time the housing payment won't seem as big.

"The toughest times [after buying a house] is in those first few years. Down the road those costs will start to shrink as part of the overall home budget," Weidner said.