Trump made the same mistake as Obama on health care, former Reagan aide says

President Donald Trump and former leader Barack Obama both made the same mistake in relying on the U.S. Congress and Senate to push through health-care legislation, a former assistant for the U.S. secretary of commerce has told CNBC.

"He just left it to the House and Senate. President Trump has made a similar mistake with what may or may not be 'Trumpcare' leaving it to the House and Senate," Mary Jo Jacobi, formerly an aide to President Ronald Reagan who also worked for the administration of President George H W Bush, told CNBC Thursday.

"They've had seven-and-a-half years to come up with a replacement once they repeal. Now they haven't repealed, they haven't replaced and it doesn't look like they're going to do either," she added, suggesting there could have been more executive engagement on this particular policy.