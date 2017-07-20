In an interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump said Robert Mueller, the former FBI Director now acting as the special counsel heading the Russia probe, would be crossing a red line if he expanded the investigation to look at Trump family finances beyond ties to Russia.

"I think that's a violation. Look, this is about Russia," Trump said, according to the report.

The Justice Department appointed Mueller as special counsel in May. That followed Trump's abrupt firing of James Comey from his post as FBI director. The president later said he did so while thinking about the "Russia thing."

Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt" and denied any collusion with Russia.

Read the full account of the interview from the New York Times.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.