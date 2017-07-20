Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise, hit fresh record highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite both hit intraday highs on Thursday, continuing their record-setting run.
The Dow Jones industrial average also hovered around record levels with Nike contributing the most gains. The athletic apparel maker's stock was upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. However, a decline in Home Depot was pressuring the index.
"We've seen a pretty sharp rally lately," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "Anytime you see this it's not unusual to see some people take profits off the table."
The S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq notched record highs on Wednesday on the back of better-than-expected earnings.
Overall, most companies have reported solid quarterly results thus far in the earnings season. Of the 76 S&P 500 companies that have reported as of Thursday morning, 76 percent have topped earnings expectations while 74 percent have exceeded sales estimates, according to data from The Earnings Scout.
EBay, Microsoft and Visa are some of the major names set to report. Blackstone, Travelers, Philip Morris and Polaris are among the companies that reported earlier on Thursday.
Tech stocks also helped the broader indexes reach records, with the sector closing at its highest level since March 2000 on Wednesday.
In economic news, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday policymakers would discuss potential changes to its bond-buying program this fall.
The euro erased earlier losses against the U.S. dollar on Draghi's remarks, trading 0.4 percent higher at $1.1558.
Draghi delivered his remarks after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged, as was widely expected.
"Draghi is not really committing to anything but it seems that they are headed to a September announcement which they have to be because the current QE is expected to expire in December," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note. "We know that it will get extended but they need to at least tell the markets what their plan is with that into 2018."