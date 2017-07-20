Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise, hit fresh record highs

The Dow Jones industrial average also hovered around record levels with Nike contributing the most gains. The athletic apparel maker's stock was upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. However, a decline in Home Depot was pressuring the index.

"We've seen a pretty sharp rally lately," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "Anytime you see this it's not unusual to see some people take profits off the table."

The S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq notched record highs on Wednesday on the back of better-than-expected earnings.

Overall, most companies have reported solid quarterly results thus far in the earnings season. Of the 76 S&P 500 companies that have reported as of Thursday morning, 76 percent have topped earnings expectations while 74 percent have exceeded sales estimates, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

EBay, Microsoft and Visa are some of the major names set to report. Blackstone, Travelers, Philip Morris and Polaris are among the companies that reported earlier on Thursday.

Tech stocks also helped the broader indexes reach records, with the sector closing at its highest level since March 2000 on Wednesday.