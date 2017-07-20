Wall Street looks to extend its record rally

President Donald Trump, in a New York Times interview, said he wouldn't have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general had he known the former senator would recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



The Senate Judiciary Committee wants Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort to testify at a Wednesday hearing. It's unclear whether they'll appear. Meanwhile, presidential advisor Jared Kushner is set to speak to senators in a closed-door session Monday. (NBC News)



Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. The tumor was discovered after a blood clot was removed from above his left eye last week. Words of encouragement poured in from McCain's Capitol Hill colleagues and President Trump. (CNBC)

A key group of Republican senators met late into the night to try to salvage their health care bill but emerged without any progress. Senators were summoned earlier Wednesday to lunch with President Trump. (Politico)

Repealing much of Obamacare without a replacement plan would increase the number of people without health insurance by 32 million people over 10 years, a new CBO study finds. That's 10 million more than the agency's June estimates for the now-dead repeal-and-replace effort. (CNBC)



Experts believe O.J. Simpson has a good shot at getting parole at hearing in Nevada today. Simpson is approaching the minimum time served of his 33-year sentence after being convicted in a botched 2008 robbery. (NBC News)

Sears Holdings (SHLD) announced today the launch of Kenmore products on Amazon, as well as the integration of the full line of Kenmore Smart appliances with Alexa. Sears share were soaring in premarket trading. (Press Release)

Facebook (FB) is reportedly planning a subscription-based news product later this year, requiring readers to pay after accessing 10 free articles. The news industry previously asked Congress for exemptions to work with platforms like Facebook. (The Street)

Intel (INTC) has cut most of its division that worked on health wearables, including fitness trackers. Many of the workers were given the opportunity to relocate to other parts of the business. (CNBC)

Activist investor Jana Partners is cashing out of its 9 percent stake in Whole Foods (WFM) in wake of Amazon's (AMZN) $13.7 billion buyout offer. Jana originally took the stake seeking to replace board members and explore a sale. (CNBC)



When more than 900 Whole Foods shoppers were asked what Amazon should add or change at the organic grocer's locations, the top response was adding "cashier-free checkout," according to a new poll. (CNBC)



PepsiCo's (PEP) longtime leader Indra Nooyi is promoting one of her lieutenants to serve as the company's president, filling a No. 2 role that's been vacant for nearly three years and shuffling around her potential successors. (Dow Jones)