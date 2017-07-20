Want to attract and retain 20-something employees? Don’t treat them like millennials

What comes to mind when you think about attracting and retaining millennials in the workplace? If it's the need to offer all sorts of stereotypically special perks, from in-office massage, nap rooms, a health food allowance, meditation sabbaticals and everything in between, you're not alone.

But let me play the contrarian here and tell you this isn't the case — that if you want to appeal to millennials and keep them in the fold, don't treat them like millennials. Instead, address millennials as you would employees in any other demographic group.

Why?

Because people are people, and millennials want the same things from companies as the other generations. Consider this: 52 percent of millennials interviewed for PricewaterhouseCoopers's recent "Millennials at Work" study said leeway to move quickly up the corporate ladder attracts them most to an employer, with 44 percent putting competitive salaries in the No. 2 position.

And this: According to a study by Korn Ferry, Generation X-ers and millennials alike favor employers with which they share a vision and that offer real opportunities to make an impact on the organization. Thirty-eight percent of millennials queried for the study cited visibility of buy-in into a company's mission as their top reason for choosing one job over another.

So rather than worry about how to keep up with the Joneses regarding millennials, why not just become a better hiring manager? Keep the following tips in mind when attracting and attempting to retain members of any generation — millennial or otherwise: