10 new cars you can buy for under $300 a month

Recent grads or first-time buyers may be hesitant or intimidated when buying a new car. Many often opt for purchasing a used-vehicle or even just using public transportation.

Yet with many manufacturers offering low monthly payment plans for the latest models, it's never been easier to ditch the bus and get behind the wheel.

GOBankingRates measured the suggested retail price of vehicles from several manufacturers and applied three assumptions —a five-year auto loan term, a 20 percent down payment and estimated monthly payments for those with excellent, good and fair credit — to find the vehicles with the lowest payments.

Here are the top 10 cars you can buy for $300 a month or less, according to GOBankingRates, proving you don't have to break the bank to own a new set of wheels.

Some photos might not depict base models and could list for more.