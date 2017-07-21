Americans spend $900,000 a month on avocado toast

Fact: Americans really do love avocado toast.

They spend nearly $900,000 per month on it, according to data from payment company Square, as reported by Time. Avocado toast sales are also rising quickly: In June 2014, Americans were only buying $17,000 worth of the breakfast per month, compared to $890,500 in June 2017.

This finding is particularly interesting in light of the viral comments of 35-year-old Melbourne millionaire and property mogul Tim Gurner, who asserted on a recent episode of Australia's "60 Minutes" that spending too much on avocado toast is the reason millennials can't afford to buy homes.

Gurner scolded the younger members of his generation for their unrealistic, YOLO "expectations" and for spending too much on indulgent lifestyles early on in their careers.

"When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn't buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each," he said. "We're at a point now where the expectations of younger people are very, very high. They want to eat out every day, they want travel to Europe every year."