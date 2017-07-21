Billionaire Richard Branson reveals his first ever business plan—here's what you can learn from it

The multi-billionaire iconic entrepreneur Richard Branson, now 67 years old, began his career more than 50 years ago. He started his first venture, a student magazine, at 15 years old, and he just revealed his original business plan.

He was "disgruntled with the archaic school practices of the day," Branson writes in a blog post. His headmaster at the time suggested that Branson take his frustrations to the school magazine. But the young entrepreneur didn't want to be bound by that publication's rigid standards.

"We wanted to campaign against corporal punishment, compulsory chapel, games and Latin," Branson says.