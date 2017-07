With no major data set to be released on Friday, investors are likely to still be digesting the latest comments from the ECB and its president Mario Draghi, delivered on Thursday.

On Thursday, the central bank held fire on interest rates and asset purchases, amid speculation that the institution would begin to scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy later this year.

"If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the program in terms of size and/or duration," the ECB said in its policy announcement.