    Bumper earnings dominate on Wall Street as General Electric, Honeywell report

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open on Friday, as investors continued to wade through another selection of corporate earnings.

    In earnings news, General Electric, Honeywell, and SunTrust are some of the major names that reported before the bell, among others. Colgate-Palmolive and Schlumberger are also set to report.

    Looking to commodities, oil prices posted gains in morning trade on the back of diplomatic tensions seen in the Gulf region and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.

    At 6:34 a.m. ET on Friday, U.S. crude was trading around $47.10, while Brent hovered around $49.52.

    Politics continues to rumble on in the background, with investors keeping an eye on news coming out of Washington D.C., in relation to the state of U.S. health care and the Russia-linked scandal.

    Overseas, Europe was fluctuating between gains and losses during the morning session, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade mostly lower. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished narrowly mixed near record levels, as earnings dominated sentiment.

    No major data is set to come out on Friday.

