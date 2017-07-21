Bumper earnings dominate on Wall Street as General Electric, Honeywell report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a relatively flat open on Friday, as investors continued to wade through another selection of corporate earnings.

In earnings news, General Electric, Honeywell, and SunTrust are some of the major names that reported before the bell, among others. Colgate-Palmolive and Schlumberger are also set to report.

Looking to commodities, oil prices posted gains in morning trade on the back of diplomatic tensions seen in the Gulf region and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.

At 6:34 a.m. ET on Friday, U.S. crude was trading around $47.10, while Brent hovered around $49.52.