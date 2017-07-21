Early movers: GE, HON, MSFT, V, EBAY, COF, AMZN, AZN, XOM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Electric – The Dow component of longest standing reported an adjusted 28 cents per share profit for the second quarter, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well, though it was down 12 percent from a year ago.

Honeywell – The diversified manufacturer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.80 per share, two cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts and the company raised its 2017 full-year guidance as aerospace and performance materials sales exceed prior expectations.

Microsoft – Microsoft reported adjusted quarterly profit of 98 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 71 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the software giant also saw strong gains in its cloud computing business.

Visa – Visa came in five cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of five cents per share. Revenue also came in above forecasts. The payments network operator's results were driven by an increase in payment volume, up 12.1 percent compared to a year earlier.

EBay – EBay saw its bottom line match forecasts for its latest quarter, with adjusted profit of 45 cents per share. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, but the online marketplace operator said that profit this quarter could fall short of the Street's expectations as it invests in marketing and in revamping its platforms.

Capital One – Capital One earned $1.94 per share for the second quarter, four cents a share above estimates. The lender and credit card issuer also saw revenue beat forecasts. Capital One wrote off more delinquent loans than in the year-ago period, and also increased the amount set aside to cover bad loans.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack Chief Executive Officer Randy Garutti has joined the board of directors of mobile payments company Square.

E*Trade Financial – E*Trade beat estimates by four cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share. The online brokerage firm's revenue easily beat estimates. E*Trade also unveiled a new $1 billion stock buyback program. Its results were helped by net additions of about 41,000 new clients.

Intuitive Surgical – Intuitive Surgical reported adjusted quarterly profit of $5.95 per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue surpassed forecasts, as well. The maker of surgical devices was helped by increased sales of its flagship da Vinci surgical robots.

Skechers – Skechers fell six cents a share short of Street forecasts, with quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share. The shoe seller's revenue exceeded consensus estimates and Skechers pointed out that had record sales during the first half of the year.

AstraZeneca — Chief Executive Pascal Soriot rebuffed rumors that he was planning to leave the drugmaker to join rival Teva, telling employees he was working with them to help the company succeed and that he was looking forward to attending a key medical meeting in Madrid in September. Soriot did not specifically address the Teva rumor.

Amazon.com – Amazon's pricing practices are reportedly under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission, as part of its investigation into Amazon's proposed acquisition of Whole Foods. Reuters reports that the FTC is looking into accusations that Amazon misleads customers about the size of discounts.

Vodafone – Vodafone reported better-than-expected sales growth for the second quarter, with the telecommunications services company seeing particular strength in Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Exxon Mobil – Exxon is suing the government over the $2 million fine assessed Thursday. The Treasury fined the oil giant for "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions against Russia regarding a joint venture with Russia's Rosneft, but the company is calling the fine "unlawful" and "capricious."

Autoliv – The Sweden-based maker of auto safety equipment missed estimates by six cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.33 per share. Revenue also missed forecasts and the company is forecasting very little growth.