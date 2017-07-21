How to clean up your junk-filled email inbox

A week or so ago, I'd had enough of the constant buzzing of my phone alerting me of new emails.

It wasn't work emails, I leave those on a dedicated smartphone and they're typically useful.

Instead, it was my personal Gmail account that had, over the years, accumulated newsletters and junky messages from brands I've used, stores I visited once, eCard alerts, LinkedIn notifications and more.

Dozens and dozens of pointless emails hit my inbox every day, so I set out to stop it once and for all.

Keep in mind that I'm not talking about spam, the sort that have ads for adult content or prescription medicines. I'm talking about the junk about deals on shoes you bought a year ago, discounts at that fast-food restaurant you once visited on a road trip through Kentucky and the like.

I figured out a way to clean it all up. Here's how.