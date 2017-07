Saudi Arabia and other gulf nations are merely flexing their political muscles by imposing a blockade on Qatar, the state's ambassador to the U.K. told CNBC's Street Signs Thursday.

The sanctions are "show of power" said Yousef Ali Al-Khater said.

Despite his interpretation, news broke earlier this week that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates had reduced their previous 13-point list of demands imposed on neighboring Qatar to just six principles.