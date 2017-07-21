Many of your employees probably don't like their jobs. Here’s how to help

It comes as no surprise that employees aren't always thrilled with their jobs. But a new study suggests that the vast majority of U.S. employees feel this way.

In fact, just 30 percent of the U.S. workforce consider themselves actively involved, enthusiastic and committed to their work, according to the 2016 Workforce Purpose Index.

The survey, which was created by LinkedIn and Imperative, a talent assessment platform, was sent to 26,151 LinkedIn members.

But there's a solution to that problem, according to Steve Immelt, CEO of global law firm Hogan Lovells. He tells CNBC Make It that the best way to help employees struggling with enjoying their jobs is to establish a sense of purpose.

"Get them excited by talking about what the firm is doing," says Immelt. "Create a one-second vision or strategy statement. Get people focused on what you're trying to create, what you want to do and how what they're doing is relevant."

Workers who believe in a company's mission are more motivated at work, he adds. The survey confirms this: Employees who have a sense of purpose at work are high performers, more productive and likely to stay longer.