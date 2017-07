A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down after Thursday's mixed close. It's another day of heavy earnings reports.

-GE reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations but reported a 12 percent drop in revenue.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down about 1 percent and back to the $46 a barrel level.