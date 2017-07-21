Nasdaq logs another record but futures indicate a tough Friday open

President Donald Trump is expected to name former transition official Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, a position vacant since Mike Dubke resigned in May. Scaramucci sold his stake in hedge fund SkyBridge Capital earlier this year. (NBC News)

Trump's lawyers, spurred by the president's own inquiries, are exploring his power to grant pardons to aides, family, and even himself as a means of undermining special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Washington Post)



* Trump's personal lawyer reportedly resigns (The Hill)

* Spokesperson for Trump's outside legal team resigns (Reuters)



Exxon Mobil (XOM) is suing the federal government over a $2 million fine assessed by the Treasury on Thursday for allegedly "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014, a time when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was Exxon's chief. (CNBC)

The Homeland Security Department has lifted its March laptop carry-on ban impacting passengers traveling to the U.S. from 10 Muslim-majority countries because airlines were now in compliance with new security rules. (NY Times)

The regulatory agenda released by the Trump administration contained a signal the U.S. government has halted its work on restricting bonuses and other pay incentives for Wall Street executives. (Reuters)

The FTC is reportedly looking into accusations that Amazon (AMZN) misleads customers about the size of discounts as part of the agency's investigation into the e-commerce giant's proposed $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). (Reuters)



* Amazon buys products from some US retailers at full price to build global inventory (CNBC)

EBay (EBAY) shares were down about 4.5 percent in premarket trading after the online marketplace warned on outlook due to investments being made in marketing and in revamping its platforms. EBay matched on earnings and slightly beat estimates on revenue. (Reuters)

A consortium of Blackstone (BX) and CVC Capital Partners has made a $3.71 billion bid for digital payments firm Paysafe. Separately, Britain's Paysafe has agreed to buy U.S. rival Merchants Choice Payments Solutions for $470 million. (Reuters)

T. Boone Pickens, a titan of the U.S. oil patch, on Thursday said his health is deteriorating following several strokes, but he remains "mentally strong" and will keep working. (CNBC)