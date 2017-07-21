Smartphones are ubiquitous, and also are the mobile applications that help run them. While you're on the go, you can order a car, dinner, watch a movie, or play a game.

Millions of mobile users have turned the likes of Uber, Seamless, Netflix and Pokemon Go into household names that need no introduction. However, there's a new generation of aspiring apps vying for consumers' attention, and some of them stand a good shot of at least getting on the radar.

With that in mind, CNBC recently surveyed the mushrooming app universe, and found a few gems worthy of a place on your phone.

Lisa, the 'social media assistant' that will pick the perfect selfie