This service combines all of your streaming services in one place. Here's how it works

Overall, the site is clean. However, the most surprising thing is that tapping a show launches the title in a separate browser.

What this means is that load times are largely the same as if you chose from the native platform. If Reelgood could ever host the videos themselves, it would feel more groundbreaking and seamless.

For users who struggle with deciding on a choice, Reelgood makes the process quicker and easier. The search function was quick, useful and provided plenty of results. For example, I searched through a list on Moviefone called, "23 Great Movies We Wish Were on Netflix," and Reelgood had every one.

It calls to mind Popcorn Time, the short-lived but much ballyhooed free streaming service that was eventually shut down. Go figure: Reelgood's engineers are many of the same ones who were behind Popcorn Time.

Right now, the service is only available in the U.S., although Reelgood says it will be available in 25 countries within a month.