    This service combines all of your streaming services in one place. Here's how it works

    • Reelgood allows users to aggregate their streaming services in one place.
    • Its offerings include Amazon Prime, FX, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime and Starz.
    • One feature is the ability to track episodes and Reelgood will tell the user when the next new episode is available to stream.
    Source: Reelgood

    Reelgood, a service that launched earlier this week, combines all the streaming platforms you subscribe to—Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, etc.—and lets you watch them all in one place.

    Here's a quick look at how it works:

    Here's the start page. You create an account and pick which sources you want to browse through, which including Amazon Prime, FX, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime and Starz. Network options like FOX, CBS and ABC, are also available with ads.

    Source: Reelgood

    This is the homepage. Here is where your tracked shows appear, and you can browse through the available content by genre, or with the search function.

    One neat feature of the site is the ability to track episodes. Reelgood keeps track of what you've watched, and let's you know when the next episode of a show is available.

    When you finish a viewing, this screen appears, showing your progress on your tracked shows.

    Overall, the site is clean. However, the most surprising thing is that tapping a show launches the title in a separate browser.

    What this means is that load times are largely the same as if you chose from the native platform. If Reelgood could ever host the videos themselves, it would feel more groundbreaking and seamless.

    For users who struggle with deciding on a choice, Reelgood makes the process quicker and easier. The search function was quick, useful and provided plenty of results. For example, I searched through a list on Moviefone called, "23 Great Movies We Wish Were on Netflix," and Reelgood had every one.

    It calls to mind Popcorn Time, the short-lived but much ballyhooed free streaming service that was eventually shut down. Go figure: Reelgood's engineers are many of the same ones who were behind Popcorn Time.

    Right now, the service is only available in the U.S., although Reelgood says it will be available in 25 countries within a month.

