Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary after objecting to Scaramucci hire

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned after opposing President Donald Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, NBC News has confirmed with two people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times first reported the news.

The president asked Spicer to stay in his role, but Spicer said appointing Scaramucci was a major mistake, the Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the conversation.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is said to have advocated naming Spicer as press secretary. The two worked at the Republican National Committee before joining the administration.

Following Spicer's resignation, Priebus said he supports Scaramucci "100 percent," according to AP.

The White House is expected to hold a press briefing Friday at 2 p.m. EDT.

Spicer's departure comes six months into the Trump administration. His daily press briefings, often featuring tense exchanges with reporters, were frequently carried live on multiple networks.

Mike Dubke resigned as communications director in May, and Spicer has since taken over his responsibilities. There had been reports speculating for months that Spicer would be ousted or that he would resign.

Scaramucci is a former hedge fund star. He is well-known as the host of the annual SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference and is currently the U.S. Export-Import Bank's senior vice president.

Earlier, a source close to the White House told NBC that Scaramucci met with Trump and it went well. In the meeting, Scaramucci was offered the role of communications director and accepted it, according to multiple reports.

When NBC asked its source whether Trump would change his mind, the person said the president's mind is made up.

But Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus and top adviser Steve Bannon had resisted the appointment, NBC reported Friday. It said the two were kept out of the loop on the decision.

Sources both within and outside the White House told NBC that Bannon told Scaramucci that he would get the job "over my dead body."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

-CNBC's Nyshka Chandran contributed to this report.