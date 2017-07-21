Subway train derails in Brooklyn in the latest mishap of NYC's 'summer of hell'

The "summer of hell" in New Yorkcontinues, as another subway train derailment delayed commuters in the nation's most populous city.

No one was injured when a Q train "came off the rails" on Friday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority told CNBC, and major service changes are now in place on the affected lines.

NYCT Subway, the official source for MTA subway service news, tweeted that the derailment at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn is delaying Q train service.

The MTA said the Q train's second set of wheels on its second car derailed. Passengers were removed via a second emergency train sent by the MTA.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had predicted a "summer of hell" for commuters as scheduled repairs force a partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station through Sept. 1.

Less than a month ago an A subway train derailed in Upper Manhattan, injuring 34 people.