The American Greed Report: To avoid getting conned, think like a con man

The emotions can involve fear about missing a potential opportunity — "the fear of missing out, that fear of regret, is really, really strong," she said. Or they can involve a transition. Barney was still adjusting to the loss of her husband.

"People who are in moments of transition are particularly vulnerable to con artists because transition creates emotional vulnerability because it creates uncertainty, and we really don't like uncertainty," Konnikova said. "They're going to sell you certainty."

Konnikova says avoid making big decisions during times like these. Also, think twice before posting information about your transition online. That can be like an invitation to a con artist looking for an easy mark.

Just say no

Other tricks of the trade: some con artists will give you lots of information quickly. We naturally do not like friction, so there is a tendency to just go along.

"We often can't say no because it puts us in this situation of a bad guy," she said.

To guard against those techniques, Konnikova says learn to look at yourself in the third person. Think about what you would advise a friend or relative who asked you about the sales pitch.

"If John came up to me and said, 'Oh, this has happened, it's so exciting,' what would you say to John? Would you say, 'Oh my God, I'm so excited this has happened for you, this is amazing,' or would you say, 'Um, I see a few problems with this, I see a few red flags, maybe you need to take a step back, maybe you want to reconsider.'"

Perhaps most important, learn to say no — which for many of us does not come naturally.

"Basically have exit scripts for any situation in your mind that are automatic rather than in the moment because it's really hard to think in the moment."

And remember, a good con artist is good for a reason.

"The best ones? There are no red flags, they're just great, fun people," Konnikova said. "That's why they're so good. If they were sleazy, if they seemed like a used car salesman like our stereotype of them, they wouldn't be good con artists. We would never fall for them."

In other words, don't be so confident that you can spot a con artist. It could lead to the kind of overconfidence that threw Schlichter's victims for a terrible loss.

