The best thing to eat in Iceland costs less than $5

A hot dog from Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur in in downtown Reykjavik
The Washington Post / Contributor | Getty Images
Iceland is a hot spot these days, and for good reason.

But a trip to the land of the northern lights and natural hot springs can easily break the bank. To be expected, the excursions and day trips can cost a couple hundred dollars, but even the basics are pricey: A sit-down meal will set you back $20 to $40, and a beer typically starts around $7.

That said, it's more than possible to visit on a budget. In fact, if you stick with the affordable attractions, go where the locals go and know where to eat, you can do Iceland on $50 a day or less. That's what I did during my trip in late April.

By far, the greatest bargain (and meal) I stumbled upon in Iceland were the hot dogs.

I went to the famous hot dog stand Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, which translates to "the best hot dog in town." It's an unassuming harborside spot in downtown Reykjavik that's been serving dogs to locals and visitors, including Bill Clinton, since 1937.

I paid about $4 for one with "the works." And the hot dog, a combination of pork, beef and lamb, more than lived up to its hype.

If it's nice out, expect a long line, but it'll be well worth the wait.

Even if you're not a huge fan of dogs, like me, these are worth a try. After all, the hot dog is the unofficial national food of Iceland.

