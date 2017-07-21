The best thing to eat in Iceland costs less than $5

Iceland is a hot spot these days, and for good reason.

But a trip to the land of the northern lights and natural hot springs can easily break the bank. To be expected, the excursions and day trips can cost a couple hundred dollars, but even the basics are pricey: A sit-down meal will set you back $20 to $40, and a beer typically starts around $7.

That said, it's more than possible to visit on a budget. In fact, if you stick with the affordable attractions, go where the locals go and know where to eat, you can do Iceland on $50 a day or less. That's what I did during my trip in late April.