There are 28 million small businesses in the United States, and the majority are optimistic about the direction their business will go in the next 12 months, according to a recent CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business survey of 2,030 business owners.

Where's the best place to start one?

The financial website WalletHub wanted to know, so it looked at the relative start-up opportunities that exist in the 150 most populated U.S. cities. It compared them across 18 key metrics, ranging from five-year business survival rate to office-space affordability. It then grouped these metrics into three main categories to come up with their ranking:

Business Environment: i.e., average length of the workweek, start-ups per capita.

Access to Resources: ease of obtaining a loan; number of college-educated men and women living in the area.

Business Costs: living expenses, office-space affordability.

Read on to see which cities made the top 15 in America.