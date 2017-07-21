The top 10 low-stress jobs that pay over $100,000

It can often feel like you have to be a stressed-out workaholic in order to be successful. But these jobs prove you can have a vibrant life outside the office and still make some serious cash.

Monster PayRight analyzed data from over 2,000 U.S. employers to find the 10 highest-paying low-stress jobs. By using O*NET stress tolerance ratings, Monster was able to calculate how much stress workers across different occupations experience.

Actuary tops the list as the least stressful job with an average salary over $100,000. Actuaries often work with companies to help predict risk, create business policy and minimize costs. Typically, actuaries possess a Bachelor's degree and more than six years of experience.

The highest-paying low-stress job on the list is geologist. According to Monster, the average salary for geologists is $106,900. Geologists must leverage their understanding of chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics to solve engineering problems, prepare maps and interpret sophisticated data.

Examining rocks, minerals and fossil may seem difficult to the average person, but geologists seem to love what they do and report having some of the lowest levels of stress.

Check out the full list of low-stress jobs that pay over $100,000 to see what occupations have the best of both worlds: