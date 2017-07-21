VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 low-stress jobs that pay over $100,000

Kerry Sieh, American geologist and seismologist, and Director of Natural Hazards at the Earth Observatory of Singapore, photographs the shoreline during a research excursion in Indonesia. According to Monster, the average salary for a geologist is $106,900.
Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
It can often feel like you have to be a stressed-out workaholic in order to be successful. But these jobs prove you can have a vibrant life outside the office and still make some serious cash.

Monster PayRight analyzed data from over 2,000 U.S. employers to find the 10 highest-paying low-stress jobs. By using O*NET stress tolerance ratings, Monster was able to calculate how much stress workers across different occupations experience.

Actuary tops the list as the least stressful job with an average salary over $100,000. Actuaries often work with companies to help predict risk, create business policy and minimize costs. Typically, actuaries possess a Bachelor's degree and more than six years of experience.

The highest-paying low-stress job on the list is geologist. According to Monster, the average salary for geologists is $106,900. Geologists must leverage their understanding of chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics to solve engineering problems, prepare maps and interpret sophisticated data.

Examining rocks, minerals and fossil may seem difficult to the average person, but geologists seem to love what they do and report having some of the lowest levels of stress.

Check out the full list of low-stress jobs that pay over $100,000 to see what occupations have the best of both worlds:

Welding Engineer, Manuel Redondas Monteserins works on a Electron Beam at The European Organization for Nuclear Research.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos | Getty Images
10. Welding Engineer

Monster job summary: "Develops welding techniques, procedures and application of welding equipment in use for fabrication of metals. Investigates and documents welding defects to determine appropriate cause and corrective measures."

Average salary: $104,200

9. Robotics Engineer

Monster job summary: "Uses engineering knowledge and methods to design, configure, program and test robotic systems or related software."

Average salary: $100,600

8. Operations Research Analyst

Monster job summary: "Conducts logical analyses of management problems and management information requirements, and formulates mathematical models of problems for solution by computer."

Average salary: $111,200

7. Marketing Manager

Monster job summary: "Manages and coordinates marketing activities for an organization."

Average salary: $105,100

6. Geologist

Monster job summary: "Applies chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics and other sciences to research and study the Earth's matter and history."

Average salary: $106,900

A laboratory assistant, left, mixes a flavor as flavorists evaluate aromas for the sweet business unit at Symrise AG, a major producer of flavours and fragrances.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
5. Food Technologist

Monster job summary: "Plans and performs research activities with the goal of developing new or improved food products or food production processes."

Average salary: $103,600

4. Economist

Monster job summary: "Interprets financial data and economic trends, and statistics in order to facilitate business planning decisions."

Average salary: $133,100

3. Curator

Monster job summary: "Coordinates one or more exhibits for a museum, botanical garden, arboretum, gallery, herbarium, zoo or similar institution."

Average salary: $127,600

2. Biostatistician

Monster job summary: "Gathers, analyzes and interprets a wide variety of data related to biological research or biological processes."

Average salary: $115,900

1. Actuary

Monster job summary: "Designs insurance, financial, pension plans and ensures that those plans maintained on a sound financial basis. Uses estimations to develop, test and administer policies. Explains results and makes recommendations to the executives."

Average salary: $105,100

