Here comes Trump's Made in America pipeline plan. Many companies and trade partners are already wary

"Made in America" week is coming to a close, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross faces a deadline to deliver a blueprint for one of the administration's first manufacturing initiatives.

Given the tone of public comments on the proposed policy, the administration shouldn't expect a warm reception if it follows through with its original plan.

By Sunday, Ross is supposed to present President Donald Trump with a plan to require oil and gas pipeline makers to build and repair projects within U.S. borders with American-made pipes and raw materials. The plan is the result of a study Trump ordered in one of several presidential memos he signed during his first week in office.

The Commerce Department told CNBC it expects to deliver the plan on time. But while the idea attracted some support from steel makers during a public comment period, it also drew many warnings from industry groups, pipe manufacturers, energy companies and foreign governments.

"With global trade topping $20 trillion annually, the proliferation of such protectionist measures would only serve to jeopardize the ability of U.S. companies and their workers to sell goods and services to the 95% of the world's consumers who live outside our borders," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said.