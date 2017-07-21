    ×

    Banks

    US decides to drop criminal charges against former JPMorgan traders in 'London Whale' case

    • Former JPMorgan traders Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout refused to appear in court, and U.S. prosecutors could not secure their appearance, according to court documents.
    • The government dropped its case after reviewing statements and writings from a former colleague of the defendants and deeming them unreliable.
    Pedestrians cross a foot bridge towards the offices of global financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the commercial office block No. 1 Canada Square, in the Canary Wharf financial, shopping and business district in London, U.K.
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Pedestrians cross a foot bridge towards the offices of global financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the commercial office block No. 1 Canada Square, in the Canary Wharf financial, shopping and business district in London, U.K.

    The U.S. has decided to drop criminal charges against former JPMorgan derivatives traders Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout in the 2012 "London Whale" case.

    The two were charged with conspiring to falsify books and records of JPMorgan, to commit wire fraud, to make false filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and to commit securities fraud.

    Martin-Artajo and Grout live outside of the U.S. and have refused to appear in court, according to court documents, and efforts to secure their appearance, including through extradition, have "been unsuccessful or deemed futile."

    The U.S. had anticipated using testimony from Bruno Iksil, a former colleague of the two defendents, who became known as the "London whale." However, after reviewing Ikskil's statements and writings, prosecutors decided they could no longer rely on his testimony.

    Joon Kim, the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, asked a federal judge to issue a formal order dropping the fraud, conspiracy and other charges against Martin-Artajo and Grout, who were accused of hiding losses generated by Iksil. They were indicted in Sept. 2013.

    "After four long years of protracted litigation, we are very pleased that the government has decided to do the right thing, and dismiss the criminal case," Grout's lawyer, Edward Little, said.

    Lawyers for Martin-Artajo, as well as Iksil, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    The "London Whale" case lost JPMorgan nearly $6.2 billion in 2012.

    Iksil has publicly chafed at the "London Whale" moniker and being portrayed as solely responsible for the losses.

    In a Feb. 2016 letter released to the media, he said he had been "instructed repeatedly" by senior management in the CIO to execute the trading strategy that caused the losses.

    --Reuters contributed to this story.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JPM
    ---