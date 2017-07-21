    ×

    Dow opens lower as General Electric shares drop

    • Dow component General Electric reported better-than-expected quarterly results, but the stock fell more than 4 percent as sales fell 12 percent year over year.
    • The three major indexes notched record highs this week as quarterly earnings from S&P 500 companies largely outperform expectations.

    U.S. equities opened slightly lower as earnings season rolled on.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points at the open, with General Electric contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent, with industirals leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite also slipped 0.2 percent.

    Dow component General Electric reported better-than-expected quarterly results, but the stock fell more than 4 percent as sales fell 12 percent year over year. The drop in revenue came as weakness in GE's energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units. GE also saw its net profit slump 58 percent year over year.

    The three major indexes notched record highs this week as quarterly earnings from S&P 500 companies largely outperform expectations. Microsoft, Honeywell and Morgan Stanley are just a few of the companies that reported earlier this week.

    "It's been a strong week for stocks," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, noting the S&P and the Nasdaq were on track for weekly gains. "There a bit of hesitance right now as we head into the weekend."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Next week will be the busiest one this earnings season, with about 170 S&P 500 components scheduled to report. Investors will also turn their eyes towards Russia as OPEC and non-OPEC countries meet to discuss compliance of agreed production cuts and how to bring down inventory levels.

    "Keeping the 'coalition of the willing' together will be the central challenge for Saudi Arabia and
    Russia, the co-pilots of the historic OPEC/non-OPEC production agreement," said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a note Thursday.

    "They will have to walk a fine line between showing strong resolve to rebalance the market, while avoiding a sudden display of panic so soon after the May OPEC meeting," she said.

    Crude prices erased earlier gains after Reuters reported — citing a firm that forecast OPEC supply — that OPEC supply for July would increase 145,000 barrels per day from June. West Texas Intermediate futures for September delivery fell 0.62 percent to $46.63 a barrel.

