Dow opens lower as General Electric shares drop

U.S. equities opened slightly lower as earnings season rolled on.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 40 points at the open, with General Electric contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent, with industirals leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite also slipped 0.2 percent.
Dow component General Electric reported better-than-expected quarterly results, but the stock fell more than 4 percent as sales fell 12 percent year over year. The drop in revenue came as weakness in GE's energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units. GE also saw its net profit slump 58 percent year over year.