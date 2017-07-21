Dow opens lower as General Electric shares drop

Next week will be the busiest one this earnings season, with about 170 S&P 500 components scheduled to report. Investors will also turn their eyes towards Russia as OPEC and non-OPEC countries meet to discuss compliance of agreed production cuts and how to bring down inventory levels.

"Keeping the 'coalition of the willing' together will be the central challenge for Saudi Arabia and

Russia, the co-pilots of the historic OPEC/non-OPEC production agreement," said Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a note Thursday.

"They will have to walk a fine line between showing strong resolve to rebalance the market, while avoiding a sudden display of panic so soon after the May OPEC meeting," she said.

Crude prices erased earlier gains after Reuters reported — citing a firm that forecast OPEC supply — that OPEC supply for July would increase 145,000 barrels per day from June. West Texas Intermediate futures for September delivery fell 0.62 percent to $46.63 a barrel.