Sarah Huckabee Sanders to succeed Sean Spicer as press secretary

The White House will conduct its first on-camera press briefing Friday afternoon, hours after Sean Spicer abruptly resigned as press secretary.

Spicer reportedly quit after vehemently objecting to the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. President Donald Trump is said to have overridden the objections of several close aides, including Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, in appointing Scaramucci.