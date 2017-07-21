Why having an accountability partner at work can help you be more successful

Need, like, a grammar reboot? This app cleans up your speech Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 | 9:48 AM ET | 02:11

Working on such habits can help make you a better communicator in the workplace, Black says.

"You want someone who sees you in meetings or is on conference calls with you so that they can give you this real time and after time feedback about how you did," Black says.

This person should tell you what you need to hear and give honest critiques, Black says. If you have the option, pick someone who is neutral or who has been tough on you in the past.

"They can send you some kind of subtle message in the meeting," Black says. "Then immediately after that meeting, you get with your accountability partner to say, 'Okay, how did that go?'"

But whatever you do, don't pick your best friend "who's going to tell you what you want to hear."

"They're going to be too kind," Black adds.

Your accountability partner should also be someone who you like to get to know better. This creates the potential to develop a mentor relationship.

Black adds this is a "great chance to build your network."

Don't miss:

How goal-setting helped this felon-turned-CEO maintain his sense of purpose

Elon Musk: This simple question can help fix what's wrong with the U.S. education system

Facebook's HR chief discusses 5 key tenets of its winning culture

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.