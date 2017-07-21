Why having an accountability partner at work can help you be more successful

If you ever feel stuck at work and need to work on your performance, you don't have to do it alone.
Jeff Black, the founder of leadership development consulting company Black Sheep, says you can improve workplace habits with an accountability partner (or someone who commits to holding you responsible to reaching your goals).
Receiving criticism is tough, Black says, but feedback will allow you to get better at your job. Leaders who don't make themselves accountable for even their small mistakes are shown to pay the consequences down the line.
Whether you need to slow down how quickly you speak in a meeting or refrain from using filler words including "uh" and "like," Black says an easy solution is to ask a coworker to keep you accountable.