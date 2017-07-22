2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t R-sport review: This luxury SUV is an absolute gamechanger

The Jaguar F-Pace is the first SUV in the company's 80 year history.

As we await the arrival of the smaller E-Pace and electric I-Pace SUV, I took a spin in the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35t R-sport. I wanted to find out if Jaguar had warmed over a Range Rover, or had managed to make a proper, fully clawed member of the pride.

First, some background: in the Jaguar-Land Rover alliance, the division has always been pretty clear. Jaguar builds the cars, Land Rover builds the SUVs. Nobody takes any bites from each other's pie, and the two tribes live in harmony.

But, for the first time ever, truck and SUV sales surpassed passenger car sales. With bigger vehicles also bringing bigger profits for automakers, Jaguar can't really survive without a larger cat in the family.

That's why the Jaguar F-Pace matters. I've been test driving it and here's what I think about the first SUV ever made by Jaguar.