Tony Robbins shares a 2-step strategy for feeling more in control of your life

Each year Tony Robbins, best-selling author and speaker, takes on seven high-profile clients, which include tennis champion Serena Williams and award-winning actor Hugh Jackman.

To get his one-on-one training, it costs $1 million and there is a five-year wait list, he recently revealed while speaking at a three-day training event in Florida.

While most professionals don't have the money for that kind of training, he doesn't keep his strategies secret. At the Florida event, part of which streamed on Facebook, Robbins shared one of his top tips for reducing fear and stress.

The strategy is called priming, or conditioning yourself to react to events in a certain way.

"If you're going to get the results that you deserve and that you want, you want to prime yourself for success," he said. "You need a daily practice, a daily practice that's going to put you in the best state possible regularly.