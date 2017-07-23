Market movers this week: Get ready for the Fed, housing reports and earnings

The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday for its last gathering of the summer. While you might think Fed-watching is just for policy dorks, it's not.

As the U.S. central bank, the Fed, in addition to regulating banks, also sets the interest rates you pay for all kinds of debt. This week's meeting isn't expected to bring news of a rate increase, but the market is still watching closely.

There could be some important language tweaks in the statement the Fed issues after its two-day session. The statement also is likely to include details about how the central bank unwinds all that money-printing stimulus it provided to the economy during and after the financial crisis.

Here's some good advice from NerdWallet about how both consumers and investors should view Fed news:

"If you currently have credit-card debt, the clock is officially ticking to pay down the balance before the next Fed hike, which is likely later this year," said Kimberly Palmer, credit cards expert at NerdWallet, which provides information for investors and consumers. "Making early payments by redirecting a portion of savings or income toward that debt can save consumers money by reducing interest payments while rates remain stagnant in the short term."