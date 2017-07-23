Two big forces could thwart this clockwork stock market rally come August

The stock market has been stuck in low gear—in the best possible way.

Think about it: Driving in low gear is no good for going fast, but is great for climbing. And when the declines come, staying in low gear makes the descent more controlled and safer.

This pretty well captures the way the S&P 500 index has moved to a 10 percent gain this year in what's arguably been the calmest market of all time.

We are one year removed from the last five-percent pullback, and it's been nearly nine months since even a three-percent dip. The majority of times in its history the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility index has settled below 10 have come in the past few months.

While the overall breadth of the market has been sturdy, with more stocks rising than falling on a consistent basis, sectors have moved in and out of leadership in a kind of "immaculate rotation" that has refreshed and supported the broad indexes while keeping strong segments from getting over-extended and preventing weak areas from buckling the tape.

This has been the market's character and will remain so until these patterns shift. The market, for many investors, has been too quiet to trust fully, yet too strong to fight with much conviction.

Stocks appear well-supported by benign economic conditions, strong credit markets and rising corporate earnings. Deflationary technological disruption combined with near-full employment, short-term interest rates below the inflation rate with average weekly earnings rising faster than consumer prices—all this seems to form something like today's version of a "Goldilocks" backdrop for financial assets.

Yet with all this, stocks' ability to ignore potential threats could be tested come August by two potential impediments, as seasonal headwinds and elevated investor sentiment come together.

Might these bring the first notable pullback in nearly a year—or just another opportunity for the bull market to earn the benefit of the doubt?