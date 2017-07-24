5 phrases that make you look weak

Hey, I'm not sure if you have the time right now, but it would be great if you can read my latest column. Is that OK?

...said the weakest communicator ever.

Confidence is a powerful tool to gain respect and get stuff done. The world moves quickly today and people make decisions in the blink of an eye. A single word or phrase can turn us off or impact how we feel about the person who sent us a message.

Worse yet, readers can infer meaning even if it's not what we intended. It's like when we try to use sarcasm in an email — so often, the joke is a total flop because the recipient didn't understand we were making a joke.

That's why every word counts, and details always make a difference.

As you compose emails and speak with clients and colleagues, remove these five words/phrases from your vocabulary. They make you look weak.