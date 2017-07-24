5 things you should do for 5 minutes every day to be exceptionally successful

As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "Do one thing every day that scares you."

Wealthy entrepreneurs and powerful executives didn't get to where they are by living inside their comfort zone. For many of us, risk isn't something we're comfortable with, and that's why taking five minutes out of your day to try something new is so important. Doing this on a regular basis trains your brain to be okay with a challenge or to feel comfortable with putting yourself out there, even if the result is failure.

This could be as simple as trying a new food, asking for help, talking to a new person, or requesting feedback from a peer. It could be something bigger like investing your money or learning how to say "no."

Therapist Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo also advocates stepping outside your comfort zone as means to success. "Breaking your own mold can only make you stronger and more confident to reach higher levels in your professional and personal life," she says.

The more successful you are, the bigger the risks and the more likely you will face criticism. If you've primed yourself for that reality by participating in little actions like these everyday, you'll be golden.