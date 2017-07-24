7 tips for staying safe while traveling

The fear is present for Americans, with 84 percent acknowledging their concern about the security of personal information online. Yet they apparently haven't taken the necessary precautions. To that point, nearly 64 percent of those polled said it's too much of a hassle to constantly worry about securing their online information, according to a survey by Experian.

The survey was conducted in March by Edelman Berland on Experian's behalf, and polled 1,000 U.S. adults online.

The rise of the Internet has only aided hackers in their quest for your personal information, said Michael Bruemmer, vice president of consumer protection at Experian.

"Your information, once it's out there on the Internet, it's out there," said Bruemmer. "You can't grab it back.

"Unlike the days of a physical piece of paper where, unless it was copied, you could get that physical piece of paper back, now, once you hit send or enter on your keyboard, it's gone," he added. "We leave a digital footprint everywhere we go."