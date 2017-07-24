80% of older women can't pass this financial literacy quiz

How Baby Boomers and Gen-X are preparing for retirement Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 | 7:43 AM ET | 03:22

Women appear to be falling behind men when it comes to basic retirement knowledge.

Only 18 percent of retirement-age women were able to pass a retirement income literacy quiz, while nearly twice as many men are able to pass, according to findings from the 2017 Retirement Income Literacy Gender Differences Report (RICP).

More than 80 percent of women between the ages of 60 and 75 failed the quiz, which featured questions on annuities, company retirement plans, paying for long-term expenses, Medicare planning and ways to manage income in retirement.

This financial literacy gap between older men and women may be especially troublesome since women typically have a longer lifespan than men, and often accumulate higher health-care costs as a result, according to industry observers.