9 things you need to stop doing if you want to be taken seriously

When you're new to the office, early on in your career, or just a bit shy, it's not uncommon to hold back around your coworkers. But "if you overthink comments and end up silent because you're afraid of being wrong… you risk limiting your influence," says Mikaela Kiner, Founder/CEO of UniquelyHR. "The problem with self-censorship and being too quiet is that it masks your intelligence. Co-workers may speculate that you are not engaged, or aren't a team player due to your lack of participation."

Having a hard time coming out of your shell? "Decide how many times you will speak up during the next meeting," Kiner recommends. "Maybe start small, let's say you plan to make three comments. Bring three post-its with you and when you have something to say, quickly jot it down then say what's on your mind. It's easy to measure — once your post-its have all been used, you've reached your goal."

Additionally, "choose someone you trust who's in a lot of meetings with you, and share that your goal is to speak up more. If the person is your manager or the meeting facilitator, s/he can call on you when it looks like you have something to say."