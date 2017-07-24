After-hours buzz: GOOGL, APC, SANM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Alphabet fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after the tech giant reported a drop in profit on its second-quarter earnings report. The European Union hit Google's parent company with a $2.7 billion fine in June for violating antitrust rules. Alphabet beat consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters for top and bottom line earnings, reporting profits of $5.01 per share on revenues of $26.01 billion.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum sunk more than 4 percent in after-hours trading. The oil company reported a diluted net loss of 76 cents per share in its second-quarter earnings results after the bell Monday.

Sanmina's shares slid nearly 10 percent in extended trading after the California-based electronics manufacturer's earnings for its fiscal third quarter missed estimates according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Swift Transportation rose more than 1 percent in extended trading after the company disclosed its second-quarter earnings after the bell. The company's second quarter earnings topped expectations, but revenue fell short.

Shares of technology licensing company Rambus rose more than 1 percent in extended trading after it posted second quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations.