    ×

    Market Insider

    After-hours buzz: GOOGL, APC, SANM & more

    David Karp | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of Alphabet fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after the tech giant reported a drop in profit on its second-quarter earnings report. The European Union hit Google's parent company with a $2.7 billion fine in June for violating antitrust rules. Alphabet beat consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters for top and bottom line earnings, reporting profits of $5.01 per share on revenues of $26.01 billion.

    Shares of Anadarko Petroleum sunk more than 4 percent in after-hours trading. The oil company reported a diluted net loss of 76 cents per share in its second-quarter earnings results after the bell Monday.

    Sanmina's shares slid nearly 10 percent in extended trading after the California-based electronics manufacturer's earnings for its fiscal third quarter missed estimates according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

    Shares of Swift Transportation rose more than 1 percent in extended trading after the company disclosed its second-quarter earnings after the bell. The company's second quarter earnings topped expectations, but revenue fell short.

    Shares of technology licensing company Rambus rose more than 1 percent in extended trading after it posted second quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    RCII
    ---
    SANM
    ---
    APC
    ---
    SWFT
    ---
    RMBS
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---