Alphabet is expected to report second-quarter revenue growth of 20 percent on Monday, driven by rising sales from Google's mobile ads and YouTube videos.

Google and rival Facebook are racing to add more video content as the market for digital video ads looks to be quickly merging with more traditional TV advertising. The company said last month that YouTube now has 1.5 billion monthly users.

By adding free content made by amateurs and more expensive clips from professionals, Google and Facebook captured 85 percent of the growth in the online ad market last year, according to a June report from Mary Meeker, a former internet analyst who's now a partner at venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Analysts expect Alphabet to report revenue of $25.6 billion, up 19 percent from $21.5 billion a year earlier, according to a Thomson Reuters survey. That total excludes traffic acquisition costs (TAC), or the fees Google pays to online publishers who refer traffic.