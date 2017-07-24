Mark Zuckerberg is 33 years old, worth almost $70 billion, according to Forbes, and is running one of the largest, most influential tech companies in the world.

Why and how is he so successful? Luck has a lot to do with it, he says.

"You don't get to be successful like this just by being hard working or having a good idea," admits Zuckerberg during a Facebook Live on Sunday, which he filmed while smoking meat in his Palo Alto, Calif. backyard.

"You have to get lucky in today's society in order for that to happen. And that, I think, is a huge issue."

Zuckerberg wants everyone to have the opportunity to be entrepreneurial. "One of the things that I do feel strongly about, and I know a lot of people in my generation agree with, is that we really want to give everyone the opportunity to go pursue what matters to them and to go make a big difference," he says during the Facebook live.

He acknowledges that one of the reasons he was able to do so is because he was raised with a certain amount of privilege and financial security.

"If I had to support my family growing up instead of having time to code, if I didn't know I'd be fine if Facebook didn't work out, I wouldn't be standing here today," says Zuckerberg during a Harvard Commencement address in May.