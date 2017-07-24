US Treasurys mixed as bond investors await data, oil meeting

Data is expected to keep investors on their toes on Monday, as key economic releases are set to be released.

The Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, while the existing homes sales data is slated to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction is also set to be announced.

Commodities-wise, investors are turning their attention to oil as a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC ministers takes place in Russia, which may address the rising output seen from Libya and Nigeria as of late. Oil prices were fluctuating between gains and losses in morning trade.

Lastly, any political noise coming out of the White House will be of key importance on Monday, following news last week that Sean Spicer had resigned as the White House's press secretary, while Anthony Scaramucci was hired as communications director.

No major speeches by members of the Federal Reserve are expected to take place on Monday.