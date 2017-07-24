Cautionary tale shows why you need a clear chain of command at your workplace

On this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," well-meaning siblings who own a chocolate shop find themselves melting under the scrutiny of CEO, small business investor and turnaround king Marcus Lemonis.
Lemonis visit Zoe's Chocolate Co., a family-owned shop in Pennsylvania run by Zoe, her two brothers and their father, who makes hand crafted chocolates inspired by the family's Greek heritage.
The company had once been successful, but in recent years profits had diminished and the siblings were forced to take out multiple lines of credit to remain afloat. Part of the problem, it turns out, is their lack of structure and hierarchy.