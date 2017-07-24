Cautionary tale shows why you need a clear chain of command at your workplace

In the ten years in which the store had been open, the team had created just 18 chocolate-based offerings. When Lemonis asks who handles research and development, the siblings mumble, and no one gives a clear response.

"I kind of knew that answer already," Lemonis says. "That's why there's no products."

But the real issue is that the siblings don't seem to have clearly defined roles of any kind within the company.

"Can you help me understand everybody's role?" Lemonis asks. "Who's in charge of the business?"

The brothers agree that Zoe is the de facto leader, but beyond that, it's unclear who is responsible for the different areas of the company.

To illustrate his point, Lemonis posts a Facebook Live video asking his followers to order products online from Zoe's. In just 15 minutes the video receives 8,000 views, resulting in 150 orders. On a normal day, the company receives one or two online orders.

The siblings scramble to fill the orders, with no clear process or chain-of-command in place. At one point a customer calls asking to modify their order, something the company isn't equipped to do.

"No systems, no process — they look like chickens with their heads cut off," says Lemonis.